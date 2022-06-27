VIA optronics (VIAO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 29th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.96 million during the quarter. VIA optronics had a negative return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 6.62%.

VIAO opened at $2.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. VIA optronics has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.60.

Separately, TheStreet lowered VIA optronics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

VIA optronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

