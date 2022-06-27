Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Via Renewables from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Via Renewables stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Via Renewables has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.25 million, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average is $9.50.

Via Renewables ( NASDAQ:VIA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $127.15 million for the quarter. Via Renewables had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 36.29%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.96%. Via Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Via Renewables during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Via Renewables during the first quarter worth $557,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Via Renewables during the first quarter worth $145,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Via Renewables by 22.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 133,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 24,686 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Via Renewables by 52.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after buying an additional 285,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

