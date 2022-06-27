VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Receives $35.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

VICI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in VICI Properties by 11.8% during the first quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,417,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,332,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 923.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,404,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,440,000 after purchasing an additional 91,115 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $30.32 on Friday. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $33.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 63.44%. The company had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. VICI Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 89.44%.

VICI Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.