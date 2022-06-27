VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 76.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,742 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VICI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 218.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 249.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

VICI opened at $30.32 on Monday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $33.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.71. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). VICI Properties had a net margin of 63.44% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 89.44%.

VICI Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.