VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Rating) by 73.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,881 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.39% of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQN. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 136,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 74,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 45,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after buying an additional 27,626 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QQQN stock opened at $24.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.39. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $36.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.049 per share. This is a boost from VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%.

