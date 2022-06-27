Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of Vista Gold stock opened at $0.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82. Vista Gold has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $1.38.
About Vista Gold (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vista Gold (VGZ)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.