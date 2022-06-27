Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Vista Gold stock opened at $0.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82. Vista Gold has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $1.38.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

