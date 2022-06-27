Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Receives $122.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Visteon from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Visteon from $127.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Visteon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Visteon in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Visteon from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $108.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.49 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.36. Visteon has a 1 year low of $88.82 and a 1 year high of $134.57.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.40 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visteon will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visteon news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 2,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,776,000 after acquiring an additional 834,079 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,396,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 958.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 306,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,898,000 after acquiring an additional 277,234 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,198,000 after acquiring an additional 173,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 652,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,179,000 after acquiring an additional 157,498 shares in the last quarter.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

