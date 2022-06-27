Volvo Car AB (publ.) (NASDAQ:VLVOF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Volvo Car AB (publ.) (NASDAQ:VLVOF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is 78.80.

VLVOF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Volvo Car AB (publ.) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Volvo Car AB (publ.) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Volvo Car AB (publ.) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut Volvo Car AB (publ.) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of VLVOF opened at 5.74 on Monday. Volvo Car AB has a one year low of 5.74 and a one year high of 10.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of 5.74 and a 200 day moving average of 6.91.

Volvo Car AB (publ.) designs, develops, manufactures, markets, assembles, and sells passenger cars in Europe, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers sedans and SUV vehicles under the Volvo brand; and electric cars under the Volvo and Polestar brands. It also provides vehicle parts and accessories, as well as sells online.

