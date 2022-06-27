Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.13% of Vontier worth $5,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,676,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,704,000 after purchasing an additional 101,846 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Vontier by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,374,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,714,000 after acquiring an additional 594,417 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Vontier by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,207,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,560,000 after purchasing an additional 377,262 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 3,072,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,415,000 after buying an additional 558,841 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vontier by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,997,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,117,000 after buying an additional 148,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

VNT stock opened at $23.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $21.95 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.60.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $748.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.84 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 102.18% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 2.95%.

VNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus decreased their price target on Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

