Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Receives $184.50 Average PT from Analysts

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $184.50.

WKCMF has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC downgraded Wacker Chemie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Societe Generale upgraded Wacker Chemie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Wacker Chemie from €190.00 ($200.00) to €205.00 ($215.79) in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Wacker Chemie from €168.00 ($176.84) to €184.00 ($193.68) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Wacker Chemie from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock opened at $168.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.04. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of $131.00 and a fifty-two week high of $200.00.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.