Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Position Boosted by Capitol Family Office Inc.

Capitol Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,661 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises about 2.3% of Capitol Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Capitol Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 31,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,989 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.38.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $41.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.14 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.4775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

