Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 31,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $206.60 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.95 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

