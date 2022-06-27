Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Buys 2,409 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $7,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of SPYG opened at $54.72 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $73.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

