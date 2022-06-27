Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $93.12 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.63 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.12 and a 200-day moving average of $104.19.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

