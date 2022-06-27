Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.6% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $427,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,021,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 148,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,665,000 after acquiring an additional 101,693 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,381,000 after acquiring an additional 38,820 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield University bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,701,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $360.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.57. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

