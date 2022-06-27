Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $133.73 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.16 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.11 and a 200-day moving average of $144.01.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

