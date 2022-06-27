Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,167 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.0% of Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 10,671 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Walmart by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in Walmart by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 27,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMT. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

Shares of WMT opened at $124.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $340.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

