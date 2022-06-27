Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,329 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WMT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 in the last three months. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $123.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

