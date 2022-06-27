Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises approximately 1.1% of Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Waste Management by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM opened at $150.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.44 and a one year high of $170.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.19.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

Several brokerages have commented on WM. BMO Capital Markets lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $7,901,708.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,046,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,985 shares of company stock worth $10,072,025. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

