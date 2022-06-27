WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD) vs. Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Head-To-Head Comparison

WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) and Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.3% of WaveDancer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of Vertex shares are held by institutional investors. 23.8% of WaveDancer shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.1% of Vertex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

WaveDancer has a beta of 3.28, meaning that its stock price is 228% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vertex has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WaveDancer and Vertex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WaveDancer -23.83% -33.45% -22.88% Vertex -0.93% 12.70% 4.43%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WaveDancer and Vertex’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WaveDancer $15.03 million 2.15 -$1.13 million ($0.24) -7.75 Vertex $425.55 million 4.14 -$1.48 million ($0.02) -591.00

WaveDancer has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vertex. Vertex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WaveDancer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for WaveDancer and Vertex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WaveDancer 0 0 0 0 N/A Vertex 1 1 4 0 2.50

Vertex has a consensus price target of $20.42, indicating a potential upside of 72.73%. Given Vertex’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vertex is more favorable than WaveDancer.

Summary

Vertex beats WaveDancer on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WaveDancer (Get Rating)

WaveDancer, Inc. engages in development and maintenance of information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. It also offers secure supply chain management software solution; and software development, system modernizations, cloud-based solutions, and cybersecurity services. The company was formerly known as Information Analysis Incorporated and changed its name to WaveDancer, Inc. in December 2021. WaveDancer, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

About Vertex (Get Rating)

Vertex, Inc. provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions. The company sells its software products through software license and software as a service subscriptions. It also provides implementation and training services in connection with its software license and cloud subscriptions, transaction tax returns outsourcing, and other tax-related services. Vertex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

