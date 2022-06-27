Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 4,750 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBK. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $206.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.57. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

