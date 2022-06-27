Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 80,645 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,488,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,645 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $51,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 930.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $29.42 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.38 and its 200-day moving average is $33.65. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $38.21.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

