Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $96.78 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 419,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.3% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $96,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,220,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,638,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,674,000 after buying an additional 14,642 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 134,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $195.19 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $181.67 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.39 and its 200 day moving average is $218.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

