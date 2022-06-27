Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 36,426 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,426 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPEM. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $35.14 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.47 and a 52 week high of $45.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.67.

