WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Invests $217,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,560,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,241,348,000 after purchasing an additional 274,160 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,784,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,397 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,773,996,000 after purchasing an additional 212,470 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,730,000 after purchasing an additional 456,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,543,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $904,049,000 after purchasing an additional 12,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

LMT opened at $419.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $413.58. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The company has a market capitalization of $111.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

