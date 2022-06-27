WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,562 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Wolfe Research cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.87.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.15 and its 200-day moving average is $46.14. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $179.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

