WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.4% in the first quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 18,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 32,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK stock opened at $93.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $94.92. The stock has a market cap of $235.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.58.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.37%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

