WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 112.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in PepsiCo by 25.7% during the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in PepsiCo by 29.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 77.7% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in PepsiCo by 6.9% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $166.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.98. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $145.24 and a one year high of $177.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

PepsiCo last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

