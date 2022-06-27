Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Receives $15.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WEAV shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Weave Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 26,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $130,430.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,032,570 shares in the company, valued at $35,162,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,841 shares of company stock worth $603,248. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Weave Communications in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Weave Communications by 236.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEAV opened at $3.92 on Friday. Weave Communications has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weave Communications will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

