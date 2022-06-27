Wedbush Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Chuy’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chuy’s’ current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chuy’s’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Chuy’s had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

CHUY stock opened at $20.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.93. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The company has a market capitalization of $397.15 million, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

