Wedbush Increases CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target to $105.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Wedbush from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on CarMax in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.20.

NYSE KMX opened at $98.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.69. CarMax has a 12 month low of $84.37 and a 12 month high of $155.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CarMax will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

