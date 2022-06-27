Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421,820 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,758,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,047,000 after purchasing an additional 321,934 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,845,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,383,000 after buying an additional 780,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,331,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,344,000 after buying an additional 418,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $40.76 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.95.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.03.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

