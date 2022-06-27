Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $40.76 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.95.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

