West Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 449.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fure Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $203.25 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $188.89 and a 1 year high of $261.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.02.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

