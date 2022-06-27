West Financial Advisors LLC Has $15.91 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,172 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Yale University bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $453,589,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,799,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,575 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,179,815,000 after buying an additional 6,477,042 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,079,936,000 after buying an additional 5,362,274 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 326.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,841,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,075 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $42.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.16. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.02 and a 52-week high of $54.74.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

