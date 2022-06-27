West Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

West Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 23,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,890,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,560,000 after purchasing an additional 338,487 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $10,550,000. Red Tortoise LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Financial LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000.

SCHZ stock opened at $47.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.67. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $55.29.

