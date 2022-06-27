West Financial Advisors LLC Sells 45,496 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

West Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,496 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 2.9% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 29,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 37,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 193,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,358,000 after acquiring an additional 9,955 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $146.47 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $137.50 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.53.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

