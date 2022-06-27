Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,045 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $5,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 155,574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,145,000 after buying an additional 16,194 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,942 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,472 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Tegean Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,151,000. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Western Digital by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 28,358 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of WDC opened at $47.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.67. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $43.85 and a 52-week high of $72.15.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $300,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,297. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WDC shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Benchmark cut their price objective on Western Digital from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.53.

Western Digital Profile (Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.