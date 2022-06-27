Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) PT Lowered to GBX 2,350 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,900 ($35.52) to GBX 2,350 ($28.78) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WZZZY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 2,800 ($34.30) to GBX 2,700 ($33.07) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 4,400 ($53.90) to GBX 3,500 ($42.87) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. HSBC cut Wizz Air from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 3,660 ($44.83) to GBX 2,700 ($33.07) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Wizz Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3,375.00.

WZZZY stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. Wizz Air has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.31.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

