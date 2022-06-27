Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.29.

WOLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wolfspeed to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Wolfspeed to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of WOLF stock opened at $71.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.75. Wolfspeed has a 12 month low of $58.07 and a 12 month high of $142.33.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.44 million.

Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.

