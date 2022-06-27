WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.25.

WSFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, Director Nancy J. Foster acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.69 per share, with a total value of $41,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,639.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $82,925.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,497.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,621 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,112,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,584,000 after acquiring an additional 992,425 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,263,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,154,000 after acquiring an additional 790,917 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 29.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,878,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,196,000 after purchasing an additional 648,867 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,473,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSFS opened at $40.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $56.30.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.16 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 11.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts predict that WSFS Financial will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

