Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 155.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 166,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,131 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $11,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XEL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

XEL stock opened at $68.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.33. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $76.63. The company has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.32.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.22%.

In other Xcel Energy news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at $7,620,466.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $73,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,622.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,240 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.