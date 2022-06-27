Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Price Reaches $0.0701 on Exchanges (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and $20,008.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0701 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded up 51.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00144802 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00069871 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00014649 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s genesis date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using US dollars.

