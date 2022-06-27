Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €41.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($43.16) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($91.58) price target on Zalando in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($84.21) price target on Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($40.00) price target on Zalando in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays set a €48.00 ($50.53) price target on Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($37.89) target price on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of ZAL stock opened at €25.14 ($26.46) on Friday. Zalando has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($38.24) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($52.48). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €34.65 and a 200 day moving average price of €51.09.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

