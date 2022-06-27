Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €41.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($43.16) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ZAL. Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($63.16) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($81.05) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($84.21) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays set a €48.00 ($50.53) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, June 17th.

FRA ZAL opened at €25.14 ($26.46) on Friday. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($38.24) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($52.48). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €34.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €51.09.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

