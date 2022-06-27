Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Zalando from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Zalando from €76.00 ($80.00) to €42.00 ($44.21) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Zalando from €37.00 ($38.95) to €28.00 ($29.47) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Zalando from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from €87.00 ($91.58) to €38.00 ($40.00) in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Zalando from €90.00 ($94.74) to €55.00 ($57.89) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.79.

Zalando stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87 and a beta of 1.48. Zalando has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $62.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Zalando ( OTCMKTS:ZLNDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zalando will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

