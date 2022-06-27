Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) PT Lowered to $77.50 at UBS Group

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $128.00 to $77.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zendesk from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Zendesk from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Zendesk from $128.00 to $66.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Zendesk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zendesk has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.88.

ZEN opened at $74.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Zendesk has a 12 month low of $54.16 and a 12 month high of $153.43.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.62 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 36.18% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. Zendesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zendesk will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zendesk news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,628 shares in the company, valued at $5,092,769.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total transaction of $866,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,278.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,003 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,466 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,666,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,529,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743,356 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 1,238.0% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,441,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,069 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,036,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,690,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Zendesk by 900.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 807,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,172,000 after acquiring an additional 727,082 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

