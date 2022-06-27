Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.18.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial set a $65.00 price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ZION opened at $53.33 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $75.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.74 and a 200-day moving average of $62.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 34.40%. The company had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, April 29th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.76%.

In related news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $38,616.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,003.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James R. Abbott acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.03 per share, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 77,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,663.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 243.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

