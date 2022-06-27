Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark lowered shares of Zynga from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Zynga from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $9.86 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zynga has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.39.

ZNGA stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.36. Zynga has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Zynga ( NASDAQ:ZNGA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $694.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zynga will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zynga by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 104,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,488 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,724,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,435,000 after buying an additional 6,256,834 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 26,885,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,069,000 after buying an additional 989,291 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 502,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 237,524 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

