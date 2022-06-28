10,126 Shares in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AGNC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,054,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,907,000 after buying an additional 1,443,904 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,739,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,624,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,429,000 after buying an additional 876,465 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,767,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,578,000 after purchasing an additional 665,872 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,459,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,034,000 after purchasing an additional 474,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $17.33.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 72.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is -77.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

